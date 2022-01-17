Sheffield judge places pervert on Sex Offenders Register over indecent images of children as young as three
A pervert who was caught with indecent images of children including a three-year-old youngster has been spared from time behind bars.
Sheffield Crown Court heard on January 13 how Robert Toseland, aged 33, was caught with category A and B indecent images of children and one extreme pornographic image, with category A being the most serious.
Recorder Alex Menary said the offences dated back to March, 2020, when police visited Toseland’s home and seized a number of electronic devices and discovered the images.
He told Toseland, of Pepper Street, Hoyland, Barnsley, the images involved a number of different victims experiencing pain and discomfort with the youngest child aged three years old.
Toseland, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to two counts of making indecent images of children relating to 27 category A images and two category B images and he also admitted possessing one extreme pornographic image.
Recorder Menary acknowledged Toseland has had personal difficulties and said rehabilitation can be achieved by the imposition of a community order which would provide sufficient protection to the public while punishing the defendant.
He sentenced Toseland, on the defendant’s birthday, to a two-year community order with a 40-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 250 hours of unpaid work. Toseland was also ordered to pay £400 costs.
He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for five years and made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for the same period.
Recorder Menary warned Toseland if he fails to comply with any of the terms of his sentence or commits another offence he will face custody.