Sheffield is UK's second worst area for pickpocketing outside of London, study finds

The city ranked behind only Leeds in the table compiled by comparethemarket.com, which was based on responses to Freedom of Information requests from police forces around the country but excluded the capital.

Its research, used to compile the table of 20 pickpocketing hotspots outside of London, found there were 138,722 pickpocketing thefts reported during 2019 and 2020 combined across the country.

Sheffield has been named as one of the UK's pickpocketing hotspots (file pic by Adam Fairbrother)

The number of pickpocketing offences recorded reduced by more than half in Sheffield during the period in question, from 1,043 in 2019 to 493 in 2020, though that sharp fall could be explained by the Covid lockdown in 2020.

Newcastle, Bradford and Bristol were the third, fourth and fifth worst UK cities for pickpocketing outside of London, according to the study.

Pickpocketing offences within Sheffield were lowest in Dore & Whirlow and highest within Devonshire Quarter, research showed.

Sheffield Chief Inspector Helen Lewis, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “We know that incidents of theft and pickpocketing are very distressing for the victims of those crimes and impact on how safe people feel while they are out in the city centre.

“Our neighbourhood teams across the city carry our regular patrols in hotspot areas in an effort to deter offending and work hard to identify and prosecute offenders.

“As well as their own patrols, the City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team have well-established partnerships with city centre CCTV operators, the business community security staff and with council wardens and city centre ambassadors amongst others, all of whom are actively engaged in maintaining the safety of the public in Sheffield city centre.

“This partnership leads to regular early interventions and is successful in keeping Sheffield as one of the safest cities to visit, work, and to live.”

Ch Insp Lewis added that there were a number of simple steps people can take to help protect themselves and their property while out and about, which include:

Stay alert - awareness is your best defence.

Trust your instincts - if you think something is wrong, then act on it.

Wearing earphones is common practice these days and can make walks or jogging more entertaining, however be aware the earphones may appear attractive to potential attackers and reduce your alertness to your surroundings.

If you are carrying a bag make sure the clasp is facing inwards, all zips are closed correctly and all pockets closed. If your bag is snatched let it go, your safety is more important than your property.

If you have expensive items on you such as jewellery, mobile phone, purse or wallet keep it out of sight.

If you are threatened by a person, scream and shout, set off a personal attack alarm to startle the attacker as this will give you vital seconds to escape. Try to make a note of details such as registration plates, clothing, height etc. and then report the incident to the police.