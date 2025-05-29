A man is wanted for allegedly exposing himself to a woman on a Sheffield street.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 4.50pm on April 11, it is reported that a man performed a lewd act in front of a woman on Pitsmoor Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police want to speak to the man pictured after an incident of indecent exposure on Pitsmoor Road in Sheffield at around 4.50pm on April 11. | SYP

The man is described of large build and in his mid to late 50s.

South Yorkshire Police has now released an e-fit image of a man they want to speak to.

Do you know this man?

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police, quoting investigation number 682 of April 11, 2025, when you get in touch.