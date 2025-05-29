Sheffield indecent exposure: E-fit released of 'large built man in mid to late 50s' wanted over lewd act
A man is wanted for allegedly exposing himself to a woman on a Sheffield street.
At around 4.50pm on April 11, it is reported that a man performed a lewd act in front of a woman on Pitsmoor Road.
The man is described of large build and in his mid to late 50s.
South Yorkshire Police has now released an e-fit image of a man they want to speak to.
Do you know this man?
Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police, quoting investigation number 682 of April 11, 2025, when you get in touch.