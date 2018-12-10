Sheffield horror crash: Everything we know after teenager admits killing four, including 16-month-old boy

A judge warned a teenager he ‘will be punished’ after he admitted killing four people, including a 16-month-old boy, in a horror crash while trying to escape police in Sheffield.
Here is everything we know so far after the teenager appeared in court alongside his brother and another 18-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons.
- Elliott Bower, 18, was driving a Volkswagen Golf which was being pursued by officers when it crashed into a people carrier in the Darnall area of Sheffield, days after he and his brother taunted police looking for them.
- The driver of the people carrier, Adnan Ashraf Jarral, 35, died along with his son Muhammed Usman Bin Adnan and a married couple – Vlasta Dunova, 41, and Miroslav Duna, 50.
- Bower was told by a judge ‘make no mistake, you will be punished’ after he pleaded guilty to four counts of causing death by dangerous driving and other offences at SheffieldCrown Court on Monday.
- He appeared alongside his brother Declan Bower, 23, and a 17-year-old boy who each pleaded guilty to offences including aggravated vehicle taking.
- It was confirmed after the crash on November 9 that the VW Golf driven by Bower was being pursued by officers at the time.
- The Bower brothers, of Harborough Avenue, Sheffield, were on the run from police as they were wanted in connection with a number of alleged offences.
- Two weeks before the crash, South Yorkshire Police had launched a media appeal asking for the public's help in finding them.
- The brothers responded by posting a picture of themselves on Facebook, taunting officers.
- Remanding the trio in custody, the Recorder of Sheffield Judge Jeremy Richardson QC said: "This is an exceptionally serious case of its kind.
"It demands punishment. Make no mistake, you will be punished."
- The Bower brothers stood in the dock in a packed Court 7 each handcuffed to a security guard.
- The 18-year-old, who cannot be named, stood using crutches.
- All three defendants will be sentenced on January 28.
- Factory worker Mr Jarral is understood to have been driving the VW people carrier when it was hit by the Golf on Main Road in Darnall on November 9.
- He was described by his family as ‘full of life’ and devoted to his children.
- His wife Tahreem, 32, was also injured along with Mr Duna and Mrs Dunova's 22-year-old daughter, Nikola Dunova, and her daughter, Livia Matova, three.
- On Monday, Elliott Bower spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and nationality in court and to enter pleas to a charge of causing the death by dangerous driving of each of the deceased and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
- To each of the seven counts he said ‘guilty’ in a clear voice.
- His brother admitted one charge of aggravated vehicle taking and another of possession of a lock-knife.
- The 18-year-old also admitted aggravated vehicle taking and possession of cannabis.
- The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched an investigation after the crash due to the police pursuit.