Sheffield horror crash: Everything we know after teenager admits killing four, including 16-month-old boy

A judge warned a teenager he ‘will be punished’ after he admitted killing four people, including a 16-month-old boy, in a horror crash while trying to escape police in Sheffield.

Here is everything we know so far after the teenager appeared in court alongside his brother and another 18-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Elliott (left) and Declan Bower.

- Elliott Bower, 18, was driving a Volkswagen Golf which was being pursued by officers when it crashed into a people carrier in the Darnall area of Sheffield, days after he and his brother taunted police looking for them.

- The driver of the people carrier, Adnan Ashraf Jarral, 35, died along with his son Muhammed Usman Bin Adnan and a married couple – Vlasta Dunova, 41, and Miroslav Duna, 50.

- Bower was told by a judge ‘make no mistake, you will be punished’ after he pleaded guilty to four counts of causing death by dangerous driving and other offences at SheffieldCrown Court on Monday.

Flowers at the scene of the fatal car crash.

- He appeared alongside his brother Declan Bower, 23, and a 17-year-old boy who each pleaded guilty to offences including aggravated vehicle taking.

- It was confirmed after the crash on November 9 that the VW Golf driven by Bower was being pursued by officers at the time.

- The Bower brothers, of Harborough Avenue, Sheffield, were on the run from police as they were wanted in connection with a number of alleged offences.

Usman Adnan Jarral, aged one, who was killed along with his dad Adnan Ashraf Jarral, aged 35, and two other people in the crash.

- Two weeks before the crash, South Yorkshire Police had launched a media appeal asking for the public's help in finding them.

- The brothers responded by posting a picture of themselves on Facebook, taunting officers.

- Remanding the trio in custody, the Recorder of Sheffield Judge Jeremy Richardson QC said: "This is an exceptionally serious case of its kind.

"It demands punishment. Make no mistake, you will be punished."

Vlasta Dunova, aged 41, and her husband Miroslav Duna, aged 50, who were among four people killed in the crash on Main Road in Darnall.

- The Bower brothers stood in the dock in a packed Court 7 each handcuffed to a security guard.

- The 18-year-old, who cannot be named, stood using crutches.

- All three defendants will be sentenced on January 28.

- Factory worker Mr Jarral is understood to have been driving the VW people carrier when it was hit by the Golf on Main Road in Darnall on November 9.

- He was described by his family as ‘full of life’ and devoted to his children.

Adnan Ashraf Jarral.

- His wife Tahreem, 32, was also injured along with Mr Duna and Mrs Dunova's 22-year-old daughter, Nikola Dunova, and her daughter, Livia Matova, three.

- On Monday, Elliott Bower spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and nationality in court and to enter pleas to a charge of causing the death by dangerous driving of each of the deceased and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

- To each of the seven counts he said ‘guilty’ in a clear voice.

- His brother admitted one charge of aggravated vehicle taking and another of possession of a lock-knife.

- The 18-year-old also admitted aggravated vehicle taking and possession of cannabis.

- The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched an investigation after the crash due to the police pursuit.