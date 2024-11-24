Sheffield homeowner pins burglar down to sofa in dramatic video - incident to feature in new Shots! TV show
The latest edition of UK Crime Caught on Camera aired this week and is available to watch on www.shotstv.com now.
The episode looks at dangerous driving, street attacks and drug raids.
Watch the free-to-view programme on The Star's own TV channel Shots! on Freeview channel 262
An incident that features in the episode is a brave Sheffield homeowner detaining a burglar. In the clip, we see how the courageous homeowner pinned a burglar down to the sofa while waiting for police to arrive. The homeowners were alerted to the burglar’s presence after he switched on a downstairs light. They called 999 and police arrived on scene 10 minutes later. The burglar was arrested and he immediately admitted his guilt to officers. He was sentenced to two years and six months in prison.
