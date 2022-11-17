Police were called to the junction of Shepherd Street and Shalesmoor at around 2.38pm on Monday, November 7 to reports a pedestrian had been hit by a car. It is reported the vehicle, a dark-coloured Ford Focus, left the scene and drove off towards Penistone Road.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 20s, was taken to hospital with multiple injuries including a fractured elbow and significant cuts and bruises.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw the collision or who may have witnessed the vehicle either before or after the collision. Anyone with information or dashcam footage can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 458 of November 7. Footage can also be emailed to [email protected]

