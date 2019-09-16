Sheffield hero who rushed to help elderly man after hit-and-run says he ‘could have been killed’
Heroic bystanders, includng two young children, stepped in to help after an elderly man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Sheffield.
The 80-year-old was crossing Southey Green Road, near to the junction with Halifax Road, in Southey Green when he was hit by a car.
Police said that the driver failed to stop at the scene, leaving worried bystanders to step in and help the injured man.
Danny Hutchinson was waiting for a bus when he saw the man lying injured in the road before rushing over to assist.
He said: “I looked up and saw the elderly man lying in the road so I ran over along with a woman and her two young children.
“We rushed over to the man and moved him from the road to the grass and asked him what had happened. He replied and said ‘that car has just hit me’.
“The woman called 999 and I began first aid. I put him into the recovery position and he told me that both legs, both arms and his head were hurting.
“I kept talking to him but he couldn’t open his eyes and was in and out of consciousness. The ambulance turned up and we helped them put him on the stretcher.
“I really hope he’s going to be OK. It was such a sad thing to see. The driver of the car is nothing more than a coward.
“They could have killed him and they didn’t care enough to stop and even see if the man was OK.”
Police have launched an appeal for witnesses as they step up their efforts to try and track the driver down.
In a statement, the force said: “The vehicle is understood to have turned from Halifax Road onto Southey Green Road. It failed to stop at the scene.
“The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in a stable condition.
“Were you in the Southey Green Road area on Friday at 5.40pm? Did you see the vehicle involved?
“Please call 101 quoting incident number 705 of 13 September 2019.”
