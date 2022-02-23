Sheffield hairdressers broken into and thieves ran away with cash in second incident in a week
A Sheffield salon had been broken into, only days before another salon five minutes away had been vandalised.
Police were called at around 2.24am on February 16 following reports of a burglary on Sandygate Road in Crosspool, which is believed to be a hairdressers.
Three days later, Salon 130 on Crookes high street, was targeted in the early hours of Saturday (February 19), when an unknown suspect threw a concrete block through the window.
Although nothing was stolen, the owner said this was the second break-in attempt.
The police however did not say if these two incidents were connected, when asked.
In a statement, they said: "It is reported unknown offenders gained entry to a commercial property by smashing glass in the front door.
"A quantity of cash was taken during the incident. Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with any information that could help should call 101 quoting incident number 65 of 16 February."