Sheffield hairdressers broken into and thieves ran away with cash in second incident in a week

Police were called at around 2.24am on February 16 following reports of a burglary on Sandygate Road in Crosspool, which is believed to be a hairdressers.

Three days later, Salon 130 on Crookes high street, was targeted in the early hours of Saturday (February 19), when an unknown suspect threw a concrete block through the window.

Although nothing was stolen, the owner said this was the second break-in attempt.

Sandygate Road, Crosspool

The police however did not say if these two incidents were connected, when asked.

In a statement, they said: "It is reported unknown offenders gained entry to a commercial property by smashing glass in the front door.