Sheffield gun incident: Police incident after gun fired on Newfield Green estate for grime music video
Police were called to Newfield Green estate, Sheffield, after men making a grime video fired gun
Two men have been jailed after they were seen firing a gun as they made a grime music video on a Sheffield estate.
It comes after police were called out to reports of a gunshot being fired at Newfield Green in the city on Thursday August, 12, with officers who were sent to the scene later tracking down two men on closed circuit television footage.
Police teams arrived to find a bullet casing at the scene. Further investigations then found two men on the CCTV, who were identified after being seen on the footage creating a grime music video and firing a single gunshot in the air.
Further CCTV in Batemoor showed the two men disposing of items in a bin. The items were recovered and after a telecoms analysis, 28-year-old Levan Jarratt and 28-year-old Ryan Marshall were identified.
Jarratt, of Wybourn House Road, Wybourn, admitted possession of ammunition, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and affray. Today, (Friday 8 September), he was jailed for five year and three months at Sheffield Crown Court.
Marshall, of Sands Close, near Gleadless,, was sentenced to 16 months jail after pleading guilty to possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and affray. This jail term will run consecutively with a sentence he is currently serving.
Investigating officer Detective Constable James Hughes, said: “After an extensive investigation, officers have successfully been able to identify Jarratt and Marshall as the two men involved in the firearms discharge.
“I am extremely pleased with the sentencing both have received, and I hope this serves as a warning to those who continue to possess firearms illegally that we will come after you and we will not tolerate firearms on our streets.”