News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Anel confirms latest United injury issue, hits back over suspension
Road shut down after reported attempted kidnapping
Killer of missing woman Emily Sanderson admits murder
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Stabbing victim named as four murder suspects remain in custody
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit

Sheffield gun incident: Police incident after gun fired on Newfield Green estate for grime music video

Police were called to Newfield Green estate, Sheffield, after men making a grime video fired gun

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 8th Sep 2023, 17:41 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Two men have been jailed after they were seen firing a gun as they made a grime music video on a Sheffield estate.

It comes after police were called out to reports of a gunshot being fired at Newfield Green in the city on Thursday August, 12, with officers who were sent to the scene later tracking down two men on closed circuit television footage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police teams arrived to find a bullet casing at the scene. Further investigations then found two men on the CCTV, who were identified after being seen on the footage creating a grime music video and firing a single gunshot in the air.

Most Popular

Further CCTV in Batemoor showed the two men disposing of items in a bin. The items were recovered and after a telecoms analysis, 28-year-old Levan Jarratt and 28-year-old Ryan Marshall were identified.

28-year-old Levan Jarratt, of Wybourn House Road, Sheffield and 28-year-old Ryan Marshall, of of Sands Close, have been jailed over an incident where a gun was fired as they made a grime video in Sheffield. 28-year-old Levan Jarratt, of Wybourn House Road, Sheffield and 28-year-old Ryan Marshall, of of Sands Close, have been jailed over an incident where a gun was fired as they made a grime video in Sheffield.
28-year-old Levan Jarratt, of Wybourn House Road, Sheffield and 28-year-old Ryan Marshall, of of Sands Close, have been jailed over an incident where a gun was fired as they made a grime video in Sheffield.

Jarratt, of Wybourn House Road, Wybourn, admitted possession of ammunition, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and affray. Today, (Friday 8 September), he was jailed for five year and three months at Sheffield Crown Court.

Marshall, of Sands Close, near Gleadless,, was sentenced to 16 months jail after pleading guilty to possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and affray. This jail term will run consecutively with a sentence he is currently serving.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Investigating officer Detective Constable James Hughes, said: “After an extensive investigation, officers have successfully been able to identify Jarratt and Marshall as the two men involved in the firearms discharge.

“I am extremely pleased with the sentencing both have received, and I hope this serves as a warning to those who continue to possess firearms illegally that we will come after you and we will not tolerate firearms on our streets.”

Related topics:SheffieldFirePoliceInvestigationsCCTV