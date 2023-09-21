Two people have been charged with firearms offences after two separate Sheffield police operations

Police have charged two people with firearms offences after making arrests in two separate operations in Sheffield.

It follows a raid on a house in Darnall, on September 13, and a separate operation which led to a weapon being found in what police described as 'a grassed area' in the city.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement that Paul Dungworth, aged 36, was arrested on Tuesday (September 19) following an earlier police operation which led to a firearm being recovered from a grassed area, near the Danewood estate in Sheffield.

Dungworth, of Danewood Avenue, near Manor, was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, appearing at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning (Wednesday, September 20). He has been remanded into custody.

Meanwhile Kerry Middleton, 43, of Handsworth Crescent, was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of ammunition after the raid in Darnall.

Police said: "On Wednesday, September 13, police executed a warrant at an address in the Darnall area of Sheffield and recovered two suspected firearms and converted ammunition.

"Middleton was arrested on Tuesday (September 19) and was remanded into custody at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday."