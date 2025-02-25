Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three men have been charged with firearms offences following a police chase through Sheffield.

Officers gave chase when a suspicious vehicle in Stocksbridge failed to stop, and during the pursuit objects were allegedly discarded from the vehicle.

South Yorkshire Police said two firearms were recovered by officers following the incident on June 13, 2024.

Earl Treasure, aged 45, of Newton Place, Thorpe Hesley, has now been charged with two counts of possessing a firearm and two counts of possessing ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.

Kyle Evers, 19, of Broomfield Lane, Sheffield, has been charged with possessing a firearm, possessing an offensive weapon in a private place and possessing a controlled drug of Class B.

Myron Treasure, 18, of West Quadrant, Sheffield, has been charged with two counts of possessing a firearm, two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life/enable another to do so and two counts of possessing ammunition with intent to endanger life/enable another to do so.

Earl Treasure and Evers have both been remanded into custody ahead of their next court appearance on March 21 at Sheffield Crown Court.

Myron Treasure has been bailed ahead of his court appearance on the same date at the same court.