A Sheffield group is campaigning for abortion to be decriminalised

A Sheffield group campaigning to decriminalise abortions and give women ‘the right to choose’ is hosting an event in the city tomorrow.

The group ‘Sheffield Right to Choose’ is meeting at the Israac Community Centre, 54 Cemetery Road, from 1-3pm on Saturday, June 14, with guest speakers including local activists, organisers and Vicky Blake – an Executive Committee Member for the Abortion Rights UK.

Abortion is illegal in England and Wales, most often prosecuted under a piece of Victorian legislation, the Offences Against the Person Act of 1861. But it is allowed up to 24 weeks and in certain other circumstances under the terms of the 1967 Abortion Act.

MPs are set to get a free vote next week on a proposed change to the law which would mean women would no longer be prosecuted for terminating a pregnancy under a proposed shake-up of abortion laws.

One of the organisers of tomorrow’s event in Sheffiefld, Pavlina Kostarakou, is campaigning to have the law change so that anyone who wants an abortion can do so safely and without repercussions.

“This all seems backwards, we are still following a law that predates the women’s rights movement and even though they have made changes and have exceptional circumstances to the law. There are still women out there being prosecuted and we think it’s time that changes,” she said.

The current Act prevents women from aborting their child after 24 weeks unless under extenuating circumstances - an amendment brought in under the 1967 Abortions Act.

Earlier this month, MPs in England debated a petition on decriminalising abortions.

This new amendment to the law, if it gets the go-ahead, would bring England in line with Northern Ireland, where abortion was decriminalised in 2019.

Pavlina, told The Star that the Sheffield campaign group has received much support.

“The support we have had has been amazing. I have had women share their own experiences, some have been quite heartbreaking and some positive. This is our motivation to keep campaigning to help change,” she said.

“We invite everyone to come to this event, tell your friends and family. We are hoping by doing this event that we can either educate, support other groups and if you are against abortion then we invite you to a friendly debate on our social platforms. We only ask that people come with an open mind.”