Sheffield graffiti: Teen fined for tagging buildings in city centre

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 18th May 2024, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Another man, aged 22, has also been charged as part of a crackdown on graffiti

A teenager who graffiti tagged numerous buildings in Sheffield city centre has been fined.

The 19-year-old man from the Rotherham area was fined more than £200 and given a six-month conditional discharge, said South Yorkshire Police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another man, aged 22 and from Sheffield, has been charged with criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 and possessing a controlled Class B drug. He is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court later this month.

Police said the two men had been brought before court as part of a crackdown on graffiti in the city centre, which involved working with Sheffield BID and other council partners.

Two other men involved in tagging city centre buildings have been given conditional cautions, the force added, and will be sent to court if they re-offend.

Sign up for our free newsletters today

Constable Waqaar Hussain, from the city centre neighbourhood policing team (NPT), said: “Graffiti is a blight on communities and a number of people have rightly contacted us to express concerns around this issue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We want to make it clear that we will not tolerate this offending and anyone caught committing criminal damage will be dealt with.

“Please report any graffiti you see in Sheffield city centre to our NPT. Any information helps us to gather information and evidence to prosecute those responsible.”

You can report graffiti tagging to South Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or via the force’s online portal.

Related topics:SheffieldSouth Yorkshire PoliceTeenagerRotherhamPolice