Sheffield graffiti: Teen fined for tagging buildings in city centre
The 19-year-old man from the Rotherham area was fined more than £200 and given a six-month conditional discharge, said South Yorkshire Police.
Another man, aged 22 and from Sheffield, has been charged with criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 and possessing a controlled Class B drug. He is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court later this month.
Police said the two men had been brought before court as part of a crackdown on graffiti in the city centre, which involved working with Sheffield BID and other council partners.
Two other men involved in tagging city centre buildings have been given conditional cautions, the force added, and will be sent to court if they re-offend.
Constable Waqaar Hussain, from the city centre neighbourhood policing team (NPT), said: “Graffiti is a blight on communities and a number of people have rightly contacted us to express concerns around this issue.
“We want to make it clear that we will not tolerate this offending and anyone caught committing criminal damage will be dealt with.
“Please report any graffiti you see in Sheffield city centre to our NPT. Any information helps us to gather information and evidence to prosecute those responsible.”
You can report graffiti tagging to South Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or via the force’s online portal.