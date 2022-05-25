The ‘Bag A Tagger’ campaign has been created to encourage more people to come forward with information that could help with the identification, and potential prosecution, of individuals who are responsible for unsightly graffiti in the city centre.

The new campaign by Sheffield BID, the city centre business improvement district, is being delivered in partnership with Crimestoppers, where all information passed on will be used anonymously.

Sheffield BID is asking for residents to report any information that could lead to the identification and prosecution of graffiti vandals for a reward of up to £200.

Through Crimestoppers, people will be able to provide information anonymously which can then be passed onto South Yorkshire Police for review and investigation.

Every month, Sheffield BID will release details of new tags which are blighting the city centre.

Anyone who offers information about who the taggers are may be eligible for a reward of up to £200 if the information leads to a successful arrest and charge.

Darren Hendleman-Horne, operations manager at Sheffield BID, said: “We all know that a vibrant, cleaner and more attractive city centre environment is one that more people will want to visit and spend time in. Graffiti can be a real barrier to providing a truly welcoming city centre space. We want to send a clear message that graffiti is not welcome and that acts of graffiti are being actively monitored. We also want to remind those involved that, where it is placed without the owners’ consent, it is an offence that can result in a prosecution.

“Graffiti is not a victimless crime and the costs involved for removing graffiti can run into hundreds, sometimes thousands of pounds. It often requires the use of specialist equipment and chemicals to remove it from targeted properties. In some instances, the graffiti renders buildings permanently damaged.

“We hope this new campaign will act as a deterrent and we will be able to see an overall reduction in the volume of graffiti incidents.

“By providing a cash reward with anonymity, we hope that more people will be empowered to come forward with the confidence to report what they see”.

The ‘Bag A Tagger’ campaign is also supported by South Yorkshire Police.