Sheffield girl, 11, left 'shaking and crying' after man tries to call her into car
A young Sheffield girl was left ‘shaking and crying’ after a man tried to call her into his car.
The 11-year-old was posting a letter for her mother on Ulley Road, Woodthorpe, this morning when a man in his car beckoned the girl over.
She raced home ‘screaming and hammering’ on the front door to be let back in before ‘collapsing on the floor shaking and crying’.
Police said they are investigating the incident and said that the man is believed to have been driving a silver car.
A spokesperson said: “Police are aware of a report of a suspicious person on Ulley Road, Woodhouse, Woodthorpe.
“Just after 7.20am this morning (13 September), it was reported that a man in a car parked on Ulley Road, beckoned an 11-year old girl to go over to the vehicle.
“The girl did not approach the car, but went back home to raise the alarm.
“The man is believed to have been driving a silver car.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”
Any information, call police on 101.