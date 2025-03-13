Sheffield General Cemetery police incident: Woman chased through cemetery after being sexually assaulted
The terrifying attack took place at Sheffield General Cemetery in Sharrow on Monday, March 10, at around 2.30pm.
South Yorkshire Police said a woman reported being approached from behind, as she was walking through the cemetery that afternoon, by a man who sexually assaulted her by touching.
He then chased her as she ran through the cemetery towards Cemetery Road.
It was only when a passerby spotted the woman in distress that the attacker fled towards Grange Crescent Road.
Police said the victim was receiving support from specially trained officers.
Sheffield South West Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Amy Mellor said: "I understand that news of this incident may cause concern in the local community, and I would like to reassure the public that an investigation has been launched and enquiries are underway."
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 440 of March 10.
You can also report information to South Yorkshire Police online, via the force’s portal: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.