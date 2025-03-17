Police have charged a man over an alleged sexual assault in a Sheffield cemetery.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed a man, aged 34, has been charged with sexual assault over an alleged incident at Sheffield General Cemetery in Sharrow, on the afternoon of Monday March 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has already appeared before a court and denied the allegation.

Police said in a statement that the man has been arrested and charged with the alleged sexual assault of a woman and appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Saturday (March 15).

He has pleaded not guilty to the offence and has since been released on conditional bail ahead of his next appearance before the same court on April 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad