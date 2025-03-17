Sheffield General Cemetery: Man charged over alleged cemetery sex attack, which he denies
South Yorkshire Police have confirmed a man, aged 34, has been charged with sexual assault over an alleged incident at Sheffield General Cemetery in Sharrow, on the afternoon of Monday March 10.
He has already appeared before a court and denied the allegation.
Police said in a statement that the man has been arrested and charged with the alleged sexual assault of a woman and appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Saturday (March 15).
He has pleaded not guilty to the offence and has since been released on conditional bail ahead of his next appearance before the same court on April 11.