Food Works receives hundreds of tonnes of unused food from businesses and individuals each year, which it makes available to Sheffield communities, through markets in Upperthorpe, Sharrow and Handsworth. The social enterprise, which has a network of hundreds of committed volunteers, also has kitchens in Upperthorpe and Sharrow, serving up nutritious meals comprised of ‘unwanted ingredients and locally grown produce’.

And this year, Food Works will also be offering Christmas meals on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays in December, with the last one taking place on Thursday, December 22.

Providing the details of the ‘Pay What You Can’ offering, a spokesperson for Food Works said on Eventbrite: “Join us any Tuesday or Thursday in December for a three course surprise Christmas dinner with a starter, main, desert and drinks created by our chefs from surplus food and locally-grown ingredients

Sheffield diners can pick up a Christmas lunch for as little as £5 as part of a social enterprise’s pay what you can scheme, with the money raised helping to feed more people in the city. Picture: PA

They added: “The food you eat will help us reduce waste, and the contribution you make for your meal will help us to feed more people in the city. £5.00 reserves a space for your lunch and you can make a contribution for your food on the day. Please book your tickets in line with your dietary preferences and requirements.”

All of the Christmas meal events take place at 12.30pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays throughout December.

Upperthorpe Christmas meals

The pay what you can Christmas meals will be offered at their Upperthorpe kitchen at 18 Upperthorpe, Sheffield, S6 3NA on the following dates:

- Friday, December 2

- Friday, December 9

- Friday, December 16

Sharrow Christmas meals

The dates at their Sharrow kitchen at South View Road, Nether Edge, S7 1DB are as follows:

- Thursday, December 1

- Tuesday, December 6

- Thursday, December 8

- Tuesday, December 13

- Thursday, December 15

- Tuesday, December 20

- Thursday, December 22

Please note: the Thursday, December 22 meal is currently sold out.