Sheffield food bank's stolen van recovered but theft will have a 'dramatic impact' on their work

S6 Foodbank manager Chris Hardy said he discovered the vehicle, which he had recently purchased, had been taken at 6am from his Hillsborough home last week. It was recovered hours later but damaged and now needs repairs.

He said: “(This incident) will affect our operations dramatically because we’re in the middle of harvest collections and it’s just starting to build for Christmas.”

The Telegraph is backing the food bank’s campaign to fund one million meals for hungry Sheffield families by raising £150,000. They have just reached a quarter of their target. Visit justgiving.com to donate.

S6 Food Bank Gilpin St Sheffield. Vounteer Jasmine Caylow.