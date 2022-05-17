The resident from Page Hall – who asked not to be named – says the hotspot on Robey Street, by the junction with Hinde House Lane, is so bad the council can clear it one day only for it to be littered again by ‘the next morning’.

Photos show how, over the course of a week between May 10 and 16, items such as mattresses, furniture, fridges and vacuum cleaners have been dumped.

Fly tipping on Robey Street. A resident says it gets so bad that the council can clear waste away one day only for more to appear by morning. Picture Scott Merrylees

"It’s disgraceful,” the woman told The Star. “I just want it to stop.

“Every day I walk past it and it is the same. It’s been going on for over a year.

“Even when the council comes and cleans it away it just comes back within 24 hours.

“Every morning there is fly tipping at the top of the road causing rats upon rats and it’s absolutely disrespectful and disgusting.

Fly tipping on Robey Street. Picture Scott Merrylees

“I can’t see how anyone can do it.

“It all seems to be around this one bin but I’ve seen it across the estate as well.”

The resident is calling for action to be taken by the council to curb flytipping on her road, and is asking if CCTV coverage or a campaign to let waste dumpers know the area is being monitored can be arranged.

Sheffield City Council has been contacted for a comment.

Some 12,126 fly-tipping incidents were reported to Sheffield Council in 2020-21.