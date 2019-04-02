Sheffield flat closed as police investigate suspected ‘cuckooing’ by drug dealers

A ‘problematic’ flat has been closed by police, who are investigating suspected ‘cuckooing’ by drug dealers on a Sheffield estate.

The property on Dryden Way, in Southey, was closed after police raided a number of addresses in the area.

Officers found class A drugs during the searches and arrested six people on suspicion of drug-related offences.

Police said a warrant was executed at a property linked to the flat last Friday, which led to several other addresses being searched.

They revealed how officers from the local neighbourhood policing team had spent weeks working with members of South Yorkshire Police’s tasking teams to gather intelligence about drug-dealing and misuse, anti-social behaviour and the potential ‘cuckooing’ of residents within flats in the area.

The Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team said: “Drug dealers use cuckooing as a method of exploiting vulnerable people. They effectively take over their home and use it as a base to supply class A drugs from.

“It’s a destructive practice which has a corrosive influence on our local communities and we’ll do everything we can to prevent it from happening.

“We hope the result of this property being closed will lead to a decrease in ASB and drug-related criminality in the area.

“Should you have any information/ intelligence on drug-dealing within the Parson Cross, Southey Green or Fox Hill areas please get in touch with us.”

Contact details for members of the Sheffield North East local policing team are available here.