The man was a passenger in a van parked outside a shop on Abbey Lane.

A man is wanted for spitting in a woman's face before punching another man in the face in Sheffield.

Shortly after 2.10pm on October 27 it was reported a man, who was a passenger in a van parked outside of a shop on Abbey Lane, carried out the assault.

Police have released this e-fit of a man wanted for spitting in a woman's face and punched another man in the face on Abbey Lane, in Sheffield on October 27, 2023.

South Yorkshire Police have released this e-fit image of the man. The suspect is described as white, around 5ft 10in tall and in his early twenties. At the time of the incident the man had dark brown hair and brown facial stubble.

If you recognise this man or were in the area at the time of the incident, call SYP on 101 or visiting their website, quoting incident number 455 of October 27.