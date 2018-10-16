Sheffield duo appear in court charge with murder following bar fight in Lincolnshire

A man and woman from Sheffield have appeared in cout charged with murder following a bar fight at a Lincolnshire seaside resort.

Leon Wadsworth, and Hayler Fletcher, both 31, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court, charged with the murder of Caroline Fisher, from Eastwood, Nottinghamshire.

Caroline Fisher.

Ms Fisher died on July 21 after a fight outside Buzz Bar in Ingoldmells the day before.

Wadsworth, of Milnrow Road, Parson Cross, and Fletcher, of Paper Mill Road, Shiregreen, were both remanded into custody and are due to appear before Lincoln Crown Court later today.

