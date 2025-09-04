Sheffield drugs: £100,000 of cannabis seized in police raid on Firth Park house

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 4th Sep 2025, 14:45 BST
Cannabis worth £100,000 was seized in a police raid on a house in Sheffield.

Officers from Ecclesfield and Shiregreen Neighbourhood Police Team cut down the door of a house on Firth Park Road in Firth Park and found rooms full of plants under cultivation, strip lighting and fans.

A warrant for the raid was executed after intelligence was gathered, a police spokesperson said. No arrests were made.

Police found £100,000 of cannabis in a raid on a Firth Park house.placeholder image
Police found £100,000 of cannabis in a raid on a Firth Park house. | syp

They added: “This form of organised crime has a negative impact on the local community.

“Information from the community is key to tacking this so please get in touch with any information via 101, report online or annoymously via Crimestoppers.”

The Ecclesfield and Shiregreen NPT covers Ecclesfield, Chapeltown, High Green, Grenoside, Shiregreen, Wincobank, Grimesthorpe and Firth Park.

