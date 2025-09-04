Sheffield drugs: £100,000 of cannabis seized in police raid on Firth Park house
Officers from Ecclesfield and Shiregreen Neighbourhood Police Team cut down the door of a house on Firth Park Road in Firth Park and found rooms full of plants under cultivation, strip lighting and fans.
A warrant for the raid was executed after intelligence was gathered, a police spokesperson said. No arrests were made.
“Information from the community is key to tacking this so please get in touch with any information via 101, report online or annoymously via Crimestoppers.”
The Ecclesfield and Shiregreen NPT covers Ecclesfield, Chapeltown, High Green, Grenoside, Shiregreen, Wincobank, Grimesthorpe and Firth Park.