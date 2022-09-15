Sheffield drug user who became a dealer to pay off debt is given more time behind bars

Sheffield Crown Court heard on September 14 how Tony Cain, aged 21, of Emerson Crescent, near Sheffield Lane Top, Sheffield, was caught by a police officer on Carver Street, in Sheffield city centre, with crack cocaine, heroin and a flick knife.

Prosecuting barrister Aaron Dinnes said the officer asked Cain if he had anything he should not have and he admitted that he had a flick knife and he was found with both crack cocaine and heroin and a phone with drug-dealing messages.

Judge Sarah Wright told Cain: “On December 17, last year, you were arrested in possession of a knife and you had a knife and you had crack-cocaine and heroin.”

Cain, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article and to two counts of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply.

The court also heard that Cain was sentenced to 20 months of custody in March after he pleaded guilty to wounding following an assault in November, 2019.

Rebecca Tanner, defending, said Cain had a very difficult up-bringing and he developed a drug debt relating to his cannabis use and he was threatened by others and told there would be consequences if he did not pay back what was owed.

Ms Tanner added: “There has been an element of exploitation and there was a reluctance on his part to get involved in the first place.”

Cain whose grandfather passed away is also eager to support his grandmother and to also help his young sister, according to Ms Tanner.

Judge Sarah Wright told Cain: “I have read the helpful pre-sentence report. It is clear you had an unhappy childhood and had difficulties with drugs yourself and have had difficulties throughout your life.”

However, she sentenced Cain to two years and six months of custody and told him this would run concurrently with his existing custodial sentence for the assault.