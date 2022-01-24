Sheffield Crown Court heard on January 24 how Nathan Buchanan, aged 31, who has been living at the Salvation Army Hostel, on Charter Row, Sheffield, sold crack cocaine from a property after a deal had been arranged by phone with an undercover police officer.

Stephen Grattage, prosecuting, said Buchanan was a participant in a commercial drugs “Speedy Line” operation where drugs, including heroin and crack cocaine, could be ordered by phone and sold.

He added: “The Speedy Line was a commercial bring-and-ring line within which drugs could be ordered and supplied.”

Mr Grattage said an undercover officer had previously approached an acquaintance of the defendant’s before she met Buchanan and collected two wraps of crack cocaine from Buchanan at a house in exchange for money.

Buchanan, who pleaded guilty to supplying crack cocaine after the incident in March, 2021, told police he started using the drug and became homeless after a relationship breakdown.

Richard Adams, defending, said roofer Buchanan has always worked but he is currently sofa-surfing.

Judge Roger Thomas QC told Buchanan: “In previous years you have made something of your life but in the last couple of years things have gone awry for you and you have started taking drugs which led you into this case.

“You are more the user who has joined in to help other users.”