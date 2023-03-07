Sheffield drug dealer who dealt out of wooded area near playground jailed for eight years

Ebrahim Musa, of Ellemere Road, Burngreave, was spotted by officers who were following up on suspicious activity on the Denholme Close Rec Ground on July 2021. As the officers approached him, Musa was seen to toss away a plastic bag before running away.
A search of the area eventually found the discarded bag containing a number of wraps of cocaine, a second bag containing heroin, and then both a rucksack and a satchel, which themselves carried cannabis, scales, small baggies for dealing and large amounts of cash.
Musa himself was eventually apprehended and found to be in possession of a large quantity of cash. He later admitted to three counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, two counts of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, possession of criminal property and assault.
DC Richard Jones said: “We know drug dealing is a major concern for our communities. I hope this result illustrates how committed we are in tackling this issue and securing results at court.
“Musa was a shameless street dealer who had numerous types of drugs on him that day, a weapon, and a significant amount of cash. On behalf of the communities we serve, I am satisfied that he has been removed from the streets for a significant amount of time. I hope this will send a signal to others that there are serious consequences for this behaviour, and encourage communities to report similar matters of concern.”