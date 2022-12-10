A drug-dealer who was caught by police with heroin and cocaine hidden between his buttocks has been put behind bars.

Sheffield Crown Court heard on December 6 how Sean Frawley, aged 39, of Liberty Drive, at Rivelin Valley, Sheffield, was driving with his young daughter in a vehicle when he was stopped by police and was found to have heroin and cocaine.

Lauren Hemsley, prosecuting, said: “The defendant was seen driving a vehicle by police. There was intelligence that the vehicle was linked to drug-dealing and therefore they decided to stop the vehicle.”

Ms Hemsley added that Frawley who had his young daughter in the vehicle was found with two phones and £600 and after he was strip-searched wraps of drugs were found hidden between his buttocks including two grammes of heroin valued at £300 and 7.83 grammes of cocaine valued at £580.

Pictured is Sean Frawley, aged 39, of Liberty Drive, at Rivelin Valley, Sheffield, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 27 months of custody after he pleaded guilty to possessing class A drug cocaine with intent to supply, and to possessing class A drug heroin with intent to supply.

Police also searched the defendant’s home where they found weighing scales with traces of heroin and cocaine and Frawley’s phones included messages indicative of supplying drugs, according to Ms Hemsley.

Frawley, who has six previous convictions but nothing for drug matters, pleaded guilty to possessing class A drug heroin with intent to supply, and to possessing class A drug cocaine with intent to supply after he was stopped by police on August 20, 2021.

Defence barrister Richard Barradell said: “He found himself in debt to drug-dealers because he was addicted to cocaine and he was acting for them.”

Mr Barradell added that there has been an “unconscionable delay” in bringing the case to a conclusion and Frawley could have already served his sentence if matters had been dealt with more quickly.

The judge – Recorder Alex Menary – told Frawley: “On August 20, last year, you were seen by police driving a vehicle and that vehicle was linked to drug-dealing through intelligence.”

Recorder Menary added: “You have a good work ethic and there are references that speak of your good character and in fact you are a good worker and well thought of by others.”

