Sheffield drug dealer jailed for eight years for serious offences

A Sheffield drug dealer has been jailed for eight years after admitting multiple drug offences that caused ‘misery for countless residents’

Dillon Crapper, 21, of Slingsby Place, was handed the sentence for possession with intent to supply class A drugs including crack cocaine and heroin, possession of cannabis and possession of criminal property at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, April 30.

Dillon Crapper

He initially claimed he had been forced into dealing drugs, but later pleaded guilty to all charges at a hearing on Friday, April 26.

Crapper had been subject to extensive investigation by Sheffield’s Fortify Team, which works to disrupt the activities of those involved in serious organised crime.

Their investigation led to a series of warrants being carried out at addresses across the city.

Simeon Brown-Wild

In February 2017, officers working with the Manor and Arbourthorne Neighbourhood Team executed warrants at an address in Babington Close, in the Manor area, seizing a variety of class A and B drugs including a large package concealed in the sole of a trainer.

Further searches were carried out at an address in Slingsby Place, in Manor Top, on October 26, 2018, where they found Crapper attempting to flee the property.

Police recovered a large amount of class A drugs, along with packages of class B drugs, knives and digital scales – and, they found and seized nearly £6,000 in cash and a collection of high-value jewellery.

Drugs were found concealed in the sole of a shoe

The street value of the drugs found at the property was estimated to be around £15,000.

Another man. Simeon Brown-Wild, 18, formerly of Sheffield, was also give a two-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to being involved in the supply of cocaine and heroin.

Detective Inspector Jamie Henderson, who leads Sheffield’s Fortify Team, said: “This has been a lengthy investigation, with the team working extremely hard to gather intelligence around Dillon Crapper to prove his involvement in drug supply.

“Officers recovered large amounts of drugs from both properties and Crapper had tried to conceal evidence by hiding packages in socks, vases and shoes.

Large amounts of drugs were discovered at the property

“The drug expert witness in the case stated that the variation of drugs and equipment found made it clear that Crapper was a dealer, and evidence that he had been cutting drugs himself elevated him beyond being a simple street dealer.

“This man dealt drugs across the Manor and Arbourthorne area and has caused untold misery for countless residents. His sentence is hefty and so it should be as his crimes have had ripple effects across the city.

“I hope this acts as a warning to others who are involved in drug supply that we are dedicated to finding you and bringing you before the courts.”