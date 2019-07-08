Sheffield drug dealer jailed after £4,000 haul and piles of cash found in police raid
A Sheffield drug dealer has been jailed after police raided his home and found piles of cocaine, cannabis and cash.
Wajid Hussain, 36, formerly of West View Lane, Totley, was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply a Class A drug (cocaine) and a Class B drug (cannabis).
He was snared as part of Operation Duxford, a series of arrest warrants executed across Sheffield, earlier this year.
Officers searched Hussain’s home address and seized quantities of drugs which are estimated to have a street value of over £4,000.
The team also seized several thousands of pounds in cash.
Appearing before court on Friday, Hussain was sentenced to three years and four months for possession and intent to supply a Class A drug and 12 months for possession with intent to supply a Class B drug. His sentences are to run concurrently.
PC Wayne Makin said: “This sentence is a result of months of tireless work by the proactive CID team in Sheffield in building such a strong case against Hussain.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Operation Duxford is an operation which pulls together resources from across the force for a targeted day of action in one of the South Yorkshire districts.
PC Makin continued: “This is exactly what we hope to achieve on a Duxford. Op Duxfords are there to tackle the issues that matter most to our communities.
“Drug dealing, and the associated criminality, has a massive impact on residents. I am glad we have been able to put yet another offender behind bars for a considerable amount of time.
“I hope this sends a strong message that we will not tolerate drug-related criminality in South Yorkshire.”