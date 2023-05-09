News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest
1 hour ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
1 hour ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
3 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
3 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
5 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation

Sheffield drug dealer found with fake gun in Wetherspoons pub beer garden in Wombwell, Barnsley

A Sheffield drug dealer was found in the beer garden of a Wetherspoons pub with a bag containing a fake gun and cannabis.

By Robert Cumber
Published 9th May 2023, 12:57 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 13:01 BST

Police were called to The Horseshoe pub on High Street, Wombwell, Barnsley, Sheffield Crown Court heard today, Tuesday, May 9. A police officer saw a man pick up a black holdall and take out what appeared to be a black handgun before replacing it in the bag, prosecutor Amy Earnshaw told the court.

Silviu Zainea, aged 35, of Busk Meadows, Shirecliffe, Sheffield, was arrested. When the bag was searched, an imitation starter pistol and cannabis with an estimated street value of £800 was found.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His phone was also seized and messages were found which were 'indicative' of his involvement in the supply of drugs, Mrs Earnshaw said.

Most Popular
The Horseshoe Wetherspoons pub on High Street, in Wombwell, Barnsley, where Silviu Zainea, aged 35, of Busk Meadows, in Shirecliffe, Sheffield, was found by police with a holdall containing a fake gun and cannabis worth £800. Photo: GoogleThe Horseshoe Wetherspoons pub on High Street, in Wombwell, Barnsley, where Silviu Zainea, aged 35, of Busk Meadows, in Shirecliffe, Sheffield, was found by police with a holdall containing a fake gun and cannabis worth £800. Photo: Google
The Horseshoe Wetherspoons pub on High Street, in Wombwell, Barnsley, where Silviu Zainea, aged 35, of Busk Meadows, in Shirecliffe, Sheffield, was found by police with a holdall containing a fake gun and cannabis worth £800. Photo: Google

They included one message which read: “I've got an ounce of Stardog." Stardog is a slang term for a form of cannabis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When Zainea was questioned by police following the incident on the afternoon of August 25, 2019, Mrs Earnshaw said, he told them he had just found the bag with the fake firearm and drugs inside.

Zainea pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a class B drug and to having an imitation firearm in a public place.

Sentencing him to nine months imprisonment, Judge Graham Reeds KC said Zainea had been a 'reasonably low level street dealer of cannabis' and although the firearm had been an imitation one it 'to all intents and purposes had the appearance of a real firearm'.