This is the dramatic moment a crack and heroin dealer dressed only in his boxers desperately tried to escape police as they cut through his front door with a chainsaw in Sheffield by jumping on them.

Shocking video shows Abdulaziz Haruna, aged 26, jumping above a police officer as officers tried to force entry to his home using the chainsaw.

Abdulaziz Haruna, 26, jumping out of his front door as police use a chainsaw to enter his house.

Officers were visibly taken aback by the unconventional escape attempt, and can be heard shouting in shock as he lands on the ground.

He was then arrested before he was treated for injuries caused by broken glass.

Haruna, of Middlewood Drive, Sheffield, was jailed for more than seven years at Sheffield Crown Court on November 29.

26-year-old Abdulaziz Haruna’s offending was uncovered, following a police raid at his home address in February 2023, when officers from the force’s Fortify team found evidence of an active drugs line branded ‘MO’ | SYP/Adobe

Despite trying to deny his crimes at interview, he pleaded guilty to the supply of crack cocaine and heroin during a hearing at Bradford Crown Court on January 22, 2024.

Police found evidence of his involvement in a drugs line worth £287,280 while executing a warrant at his home in February 2023.

Officers paid him a second visit at his home on May 24, 2023, where they used a chainsaw to force entry.

Haruna attempted to escape, crashing out of the door as they tried to cut through.

He had been involved in the drugs line, called ‘MO’, for 10 months.

South Yorkshire Police officers say they also found pictures on his Snapchat account, where he posed with large amounts of cash.