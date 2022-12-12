A drug dealer who was caught by police with cannabis worth nearly £900 has narrowly been spared from jail.

Sheffield Crown Court heard on December 6 how Oliver Bradbury, aged 22, of Meadow Gate Close, Sothall, Sheffield, had been driving along Hastilar Road South, near Richmond, Sheffield, in a VW vehicle to a gym at Woodhouse when he was followed by police.

Paige Yellott, prosecuting, said that after the vehicle was searched police found cannabis worth nearly £900 and a phone with messages indicative of drug dealing.

The judge – Recorder Alex Menary – told Bradbury: “On September 30, last year, you were being watched by police officers and they followed you to a gym and they stopped you and found drugs.”

Bradbury, who has two previous convictions, pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply and to supplying cannabis.

Sarah Hopkinson, defending, said father-of-one Bradbury who now has his own business has a good work ethic and he is in a position to pay legal costs.

Recorder Menary also recognised Bradbury had drifted into offending after he had been furloughed and he has struggled with mental health difficulties.

He added: “In the circumstances, I can draw back from an immediate custodial sentence that would follow because it seems to me you are capable of being a productive member of society and also you have kept out of trouble for some 15 months.”

