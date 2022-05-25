Police forces are warning posting the locations of squad cars set up to catch speeding drivers can be classed as a criminal offence.

Posts in community groups telling drivers where to watch out for cameras have become very popular in recent years.

However, alerting other people about speed traps are potentially breaching section 89 of the Police Act 1997.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mobile speed camera.

The law is enforced against people who “willfully obstruct” a constable in the execution of their duty.

It can be met with a fine of up to £1,000 and one month in prison.

The warning was first shared by North Wales Police in the Daily Post.