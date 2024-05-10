Sheffield dog attack: Girl, 7, taken to hospital after police called to East Bank Road, Arbourthorne
and live on Freeview channel 276
A seven-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after she was attacked by a dog, believed to be an XL Bully, on a Sheffield street.
Police said they were called to East Bank Road in Arbourthorne, Sheffield, to reports of a dog attack in the street last night, Thursday, May 9, at 9.05pm.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: “We attended the scene, with one of our officers managing to restrain the dog by its collar.
“The dog, which is believed to be an XL Bully, was seized and taken to kennels.
“The girl, who is seven years old, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where she remains at this time.
“The owner of the dog has since been located and enquiries are ongoing.”
The East Bank Road dog attack happened on the same evening a young girl was mauled by a family pet, believed to be a Pocket Bully, in Maltby, Rotherham.