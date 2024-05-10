Sheffield dog attack: Girl, 7, taken to hospital after police called to East Bank Road, Arbourthorne

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 10th May 2024, 13:52 BST
She remains in hospital where she was taken last night with what police described as ‘serious injuries’

A seven-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after she was attacked by a dog, believed to be an XL Bully, on a Sheffield street.

Police at the scene of a dog attack on East Bank Road in Arbourthorne, Sheffield, on Thursday, May 9, which left a seven-year-old girl seriously injured. Photo: Bobby Anwar

Police said they were called to East Bank Road in Arbourthorne, Sheffield, to reports of a dog attack in the street last night, Thursday, May 9, at 9.05pm.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: “We attended the scene, with one of our officers managing to restrain the dog by its collar.

Police at the scene of a dog attack on East Bank Road in Arbourthorne, Sheffield, on Thursday, May 9, which left a seven-year-old girl seriously injured. Photo: Bobby Anwar

“The dog, which is believed to be an XL Bully, was seized and taken to kennels.

“The girl, who is seven years old, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where she remains at this time.

“The owner of the dog has since been located and enquiries are ongoing.”

The East Bank Road dog attack happened on the same evening a young girl was mauled by a family pet, believed to be a Pocket Bully, in Maltby, Rotherham.

