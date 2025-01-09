Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have launched a CCTV appeal after a man was reportedly assaulted following the Sheffield derby.

A 32-year-old man was reportedly attacked by an unknown man on Portobello Street, Sheffield, at around 3pm on November 10, 2024, shortly after Sheffield United beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 at Bramall Lane.

Police investigating a reported assault following the Sheffield derby on November 10, 2024 want to speak to the man pictured. Officers believe he may be able to help with their enquiries into the incident on Portobello Street. | South Yorkshire Police

Today, Thursday, January 9, South Yorkshire Police shared a CCTV image showing a man officers believe may be able to help with enquiries.

The man is described as white, 18-20 years old, 5ft 9ins tall, of average build, with black hair shaved at the sides, and a black moustache.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 485 of November 10, 2024, or get in touch via: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, free and anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.