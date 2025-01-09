Sheffield derby police incident: CCTV appeal after reported assault following Blades v Owls match
A 32-year-old man was reportedly attacked by an unknown man on Portobello Street, Sheffield, at around 3pm on November 10, 2024, shortly after Sheffield United beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 at Bramall Lane.
Today, Thursday, January 9, South Yorkshire Police shared a CCTV image showing a man officers believe may be able to help with enquiries.
The man is described as white, 18-20 years old, 5ft 9ins tall, of average build, with black hair shaved at the sides, and a black moustache.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 485 of November 10, 2024, or get in touch via: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, free and anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.