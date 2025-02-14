Sheffield derby disorder: Police seek men after 'missiles thrown' at Bramall Lane
South Yorkshire Police want to speak to the men pictured in connection to trouble at Bramall Lane stadium ahead of the Championship match between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, November 10, 2024.
Police said that as fans were entering the stadium before kick-off missiles, including cans, were allegedly thrown.
Police, who published the CCTV images on Friday, February 14, said they believe the men pictured may hold vital information that could help officers with their ongoing investigation.
Anyone who recognises these men or has any information is asked to call police on 101 or get in touch online, quoting incident number 181 of November 10, 2024.
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling freephone 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.