Sheffield derby disorder: Police seek men after 'missiles thrown' at Bramall Lane

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 14th Feb 2025, 14:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are seeking three men following disorder at the Sheffield derby, where missiles were allegedly thrown.

South Yorkshire Police want to speak to the men pictured in connection to trouble at Bramall Lane stadium ahead of the Championship match between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, November 10, 2024.

Police said that as fans were entering the stadium before kick-off missiles, including cans, were allegedly thrown.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police investigating alleged disorder at the Sheffield derby on November 10, 2024 want to speak to the men pictured in these CCTV imagesPolice investigating alleged disorder at the Sheffield derby on November 10, 2024 want to speak to the men pictured in these CCTV images
Police investigating alleged disorder at the Sheffield derby on November 10, 2024 want to speak to the men pictured in these CCTV images | South Yorkshire Police

Police, who published the CCTV images on Friday, February 14, said they believe the men pictured may hold vital information that could help officers with their ongoing investigation.

Anyone who recognises these men or has any information is asked to call police on 101 or get in touch online, quoting incident number 181 of November 10, 2024.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling freephone 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

Related topics:SheffieldBramall LaneSheffield WednesdaySheffield UnitedPolice
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice