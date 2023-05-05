A 39-year-old man has been arrested after South Yorkshire Police officers found a cannabis farm at an address in Stannington, Sheffield.

The announcement from the police comes after The Star reported crime scene investigator vans were spotted outside a property on Deer Park Road.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers located a cannabis set-up at an address in Deer Park View in Stannington yesterday (Thursday 4 May) at around 6.30pm. The cannabis set-up consisted of a small number of plants and equipment.

"One man, aged 39, was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and has been bailed while enquiries continue.”

Two 'Crime Scene Investigation" vans were reportedly spotted outside the Cliffe flat block on Deer Park Road in Stannington, Sheffield.

Photos shared with The Star yesterday showed multiple police vehicles outside the Cliffe flat block at around 8.30pm.

