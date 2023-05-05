News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Deer Park Road: Man arrested after police find cannabis farm in Stannington drug bust

A 39-year-old man has been arrested after South Yorkshire Police officers found a cannabis farm at an address in Stannington, Sheffield.

By Harry Harrison
Updated 5th May 2023, 13:19 BST

The announcement from the police comes after The Star reported crime scene investigator vans were spotted outside a property on Deer Park Road.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers located a cannabis set-up at an address in Deer Park View in Stannington yesterday (Thursday 4 May) at around 6.30pm. The cannabis set-up consisted of a small number of plants and equipment.

"One man, aged 39, was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and has been bailed while enquiries continue.”

Two 'Crime Scene Investigation" vans were reportedly spotted outside the Cliffe flat block on Deer Park Road in Stannington, Sheffield.

Photos shared with The Star yesterday showed multiple police vehicles outside the Cliffe flat block at around 8.30pm.

South Yorkshire Police have asked anyone with information relating to the drug bust, or the farm found, to contact them on 101 quoting incident number 884 of May 4, 2023.