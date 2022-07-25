Sheffield Crown Court heard on July 22 how John Gleeson, aged 43, had been living at a Fresh Start Community Housing property on Ellesmere Road, Burngreave, Sheffield, when police raided the house and found heroin and crack cocaine.

Adam Walker, prosecuting, said police executed a search warrant at the property where Gleeson had been living in a rear attic room and he was found with heroin valued at £150 and crack cocaine valued at £130.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC told Gleeson: “You were peddling drugs from that establishment. You were in effect operating a corner shop from your home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Gleeson, aged 43, had been living at a 'Fresh Start Community Housing' property on Ellesmere Road, Burngreave, Sheffield, when police raided the house and found heroin and crack cocaine

“Unfortunately, instead of peddling lawful produce you were peddling class A drugs.”

Mr Walker added that police also found a mobile phone with drug dealing messages, £872.05 in cash and drug-dealing paraphernalia.

Gleeson, who has 15 previous convictions for 24 offences, pleaded guilty to possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply after the police raid on April 5.

Defence barrister Andrew Bailey said Gleeson had a long-term drug debt and he became involved in this latest offending because he owed money.

Sheffield Crown Court has heard how a Sheffield drug-dealer has been jailed after he was using his Fresh Start supported-housing home as a "corner shop" to sell heroin and crack-cocaine.

Mr Bailey added: “He has been an addict getting on for 25 years. Mr Gleeson pointed out to me today on many occasions he was asked to sell drugs and prior to this he never did so, despite being addicted to drugs for so long. It is a drug debt.”

Judge Richardson recognised that Gleeson has been a drug user for many years but he stressed this was not mitigation but it explained his offending.

He told Gleeson: “You plunged yourself into the swamp of drug addiction years ago. You have never managed to extricate yourself from that swamp.”