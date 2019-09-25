Sheffield dad racially abused neighbour and attacked her partner with mallet over noise complaint

Burgin was sentenced during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday, September 24)

The incident took place at around 5pm on August 18 this year, when defendant Glen Burgin, of confronted his neighbour, who had been watching her young son as he played on a skateboard.

Brian Outhwaite, prosecuting, told Sheffield Crown Court: “The defendant, who lives close by, came out of his address to complain that she was making too much noise.

“He was abusive towards her. He said: ‘You are bothering me, I need to be up at around 5 o’clock in the morning. You aren’t from around here. You f****** gypsy, go back to your own f****** country, and stop living off benefits’.”

Following the altercation, the woman explained what had happened to her partner, who subsequently went to speak with Burgin, aged 56.

Mr Outhwaite continued: “There was a stand-off, there was something of an argument. The defendant went back into his house and returned a short time later with a mallet. He was holding the mallet in his right hand, and proceeded to strike him to the left side of his head.”

A passing delivery driver witnessed the attack, and intervened as Burgin attempted to strike the man with the mallet for a second time, the court heard.

Burgin returned to his house, and was arrested by police a short time later.

Mr Outhwaite said the man attacked by Burgin suffered ‘pain and discomfort but no visible injuries’.

Burgin, of Harvey Clough Mews, Norton Lees pleaded guilty to charges of assault by beating, possession of an offensive weapon and racially aggravated harassment at an earlier hearing.

Dale Harris, defending, said: “Mr Burgin has lived at this property for 15 years without a cross word from anybody. This is very much out of character.”

Mr Harris told the court that in addition to holding a down a full-time to job to support his wife and two children, Burgin also spends a significant part of every day caring for his wife and mother.

“He accepts this was not a good example to set to his children, and bitterly regrets what occurred,” said Mr Harris.

Judge Michael Slater said Burgin’s wife would be left ‘both desolate and with no-one to look after her’ if he sent Burgin to immediate custody.

He sentenced him to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered him to complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.