Sheffield Crown Court heard on July 26 how Liam Lynch, aged 24, of Whitecroft Crescent, Brinsworth, Rotherham, had turned up at his ex-partner’s home in Rotherham and chased two of her male friends through the property while armed with a knife and vacuum cleaner pipe.

Mathew Burdon, prosecuting, said Lynch had initially been seen outside the property with a brick before there were several loud bangs and he was later seen forcing his way in through a kitchen window.

Mr Burdon added Lynch’s ex-partner later saw him with a knife and a vacuum cleaner pipe and as he came upstairs she threw paint over him.

But he managed to threaten two males who had hidden in a bedroom.

Recorder Anthony Dunne told Lynch: “You were seen with a kitchen knife and the pipe of a vacuum cleaner. You went into the house and came up the stairs with that knife and the pipe of the vacuum cleaner.”

He added: “You carried on going to a back bedroom where her two friends were hiding from you or trying to get away from you and you shouted.”

Lynch was later found covered in white paint when he was arrested, according to Mr Burdon, and the defendant told police his ex-partner had been cheating on him and he had been intending to kill them.

The defendant, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to affray after the incident on December 11, 2019.

Dermot Hughes, defending, said Lynch had been immature at the time of the offence which had happened a long time ago.

Mr Hughes added: “The offence is ugly in terms of what he did within the house but he is a man of otherwise good character and he has not been in trouble since.”

Recorder Dunne recognised there has been a long delay in bringing the case to a conclusion and that most of the threats during the affray were aimed at the two men.