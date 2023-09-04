Sheffield Crown Court: Twisted man, aged 73, jailed for raping two young girls over a number of years
Demetrios Patsalides, of Carr House Road, has been locked up for 12 years after admitting multiple sexual offences against two young girls.
The court heard how Patsalides sexually assaulted his victims and performed sexual acts in front of them, before warning one of the girls to ‘not tell her friends at school’ about the abuse she had suffered.
Patsalides was interviewed by officers on 13 March 2023, during which he admitted writing a note confessing to sexual activity with a child.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of raping a girl under 13, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching and four counts of causing or inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity.
Assistant Detective Sergeant Christopher Beaumont, who led the investigation into Patsalides, said: “I want to personally commend the two victims for coming forward after several years to report this information to us.
“It is difficult to put into the words the trauma and suffering they endured and their bravery must be recognised in disclosing the sexual abuse that took place at such a young age.
“Patsalides is now behind bars and facing up to the consequences of his heinous actions, and I hope this is justice served for his two victims who can now move forward with their lives.
“I really hope this harrowing case shows that we will not stop to seek justice for all victims of sexual offences, regardless of when the abuse took place.
“It is never too late to report your concerns to us. We want you to know that we are here and we are ready to listen.”
Patsalides was also made subject to a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).
Please remember that victims of sexual offences are granted lifelong anonymity under the Sexual Offences Act. It is against the law to identify a victim of a sexual offence, or to post any information that could lead to the identification of a victim of a sexual offence.