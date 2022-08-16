Sheffield Crown Court: Thug with a "short fuse" is jailed after he attacked a neighbour with a baton
A thug with previous convictions for attacking neighbours and people he knows has received a prison sentence after he assaulted a man with a baton.
Sheffield Crown Court heard on August 15 how Michael Cavanagh, aged 52, of Well Drive, at Thrybergh, Rotherham, followed a 62-year-old neighbour to his nearby flat at St Leonard’s Avenue and refused to leave before he grabbed an extendable baton from his victim and beat him with the weapon.
Judge Jeremy Richardson QC told Cavanagh: “On May 17, 2022, there appears to have been bad blood for one reason or another between the defendant and the complainant. They were not on good terms.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Rose House pub Walkley: Sheffield landlady pledges to stay open after windows smashed in two attacks
-
2
Sheffield boxing and Strictly star Nicola Adams reveals name of baby boy born to her and Ella Baig
-
3
Cole Brothers Sheffield: Eerie video inside former John Lewis department store reveals empty shelves, static escalators and scrawled messages from staff on the walls
-
4
Popple Street: Kidnap, false imprisonment and blackmail charges after police swoop on Sheffield street
-
5
Lorry driver dies at scene of M18 HGV fire following single-vehicle crash near Doncaster
“It appears the two men happened upon each other. The complainant went to his home and the defendant ultimately went round to the complainant’s home and that was an unwise decision and it was a recipe for catastrophe.”
Neil Coxon, prosecuting, said Cavanagh followed the complainant to his flat and refused to leave so the complainant picked up an extendable baton to scare him away.
But Cavanagh grabbed the baton after a struggle and the complainant went to the ground and he was struck by the defendant, according to Mr Coxon, and suffered a fractured collar bone and a 7cm laceration to his head.
Mr Coxon added Cavanagh, who pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm, has previous convictions including violent offences against neighbours and people he knows.
He said Cavanagh previously attacked one complainant after a parking dispute, assaulted another in his flat when the defendant had been a guest, had struck out at a complainant’s car, and had headbutted someone else that he knew.
Judge Richardson said: "This defendant has a very short fuse when an argument erupts when there is difficulty with a neighbour or a friend.”
Clarkson Baptiste, defending, said Cavanagh had not started the violence involving the baton and because he has been remanded in custody for three months since May 20 he says his accommodation will be lost.
But Judge Richardson said: “He has an unhappy habit of inflicting violence on people he knows and it does not matter who starts it – he finishes it.”
He sentenced Cavanagh to 11 months of custody and imposed a five-year restraining order to protect the complainant.