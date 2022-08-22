Sheffield Crown Court: Thug trod on ex-partner's hand and poured beer over her head
A jealous thug punched his ex-partner and trod on her hand before pouring beer over her head after she had let him stay with her out of pity.
Sheffield Crown Court heard on August 18 how Liam Platt, aged 30, attacked his ex when she allowed him to stay with her last Christmas.
Neil Coxon, prosecuting, said Platt and his ex-partner had separated in October, 2021, after Platt had been controlling and jealous but when she learned he had no where to go over Christmas she allowed him to stay at her home.
Mr Coxon added: “As Christmas 2021 approached the defendant indicated to the complainant he did not have anywhere to go and the complainant, in effect, took pity on him and allowed him to stay at her address.”
But Mr Coxon added Platt started to question his ex-partner on Boxing Day about her fidelity after they had been drinking and she became nervous and fled to the bathroom and called her father.
MORE: Sheffield Crown Court round-up: Here are some of the biggest cases heard last week including robbery and assault
The complainant managed to get back downstairs where Platt also accused her of owing him money and as he eyed her Christmas cash he pushed the complainant and punched her at least three times to her head.
Mr Coxon added: “Instantly, she grabbed hold of the money and held it tightly refusing to let go and he insisted she released the money and he stood on her hand and forced down on her fingers and twisted his foot and this resulted in a popping sound causing her fingers to bleed.
“And he picked up a can of beer and poured it over her head and this forced her to release the money.”
The complainant barricaded herself in the toilet, according to Mr Coxon, and called her father who arrived and calmed Platt down while the complainant went to her sister’s home.
Mr Coxon added Platt stayed at the property overnight but before leaving he damaged a television and four items of the complainant’s clothing.
Platt, who has five previous convictions, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and to causing damage.
Richard Adams. defending, said Platt struggled with a difficult and troubled up-bringing after his father died when he was aged 13 and a supportive uncle also died three months later.
Mr Adams added that Platt adopted a “hedonistic” lifestyle involving drugs, alcohol and partying and on the night in question he had consumed alcohol and taken cocaine.
The probation service report also indicated Platt suffers with “unresolved trauma”, according to Mr Adams, and the defendant has issues with substance misuse leading to a lack of emotional management, victim empathy and an inability to deal with conflict.
Recorder Simon Eckersley told Platt: “Your behaviour on the day and the months before was a product of your jealousy and mistrust and your need to control them.”
He sentenced Platt to 15 months of custody suspended for two years with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, a Building Better Relationships programme, and an Alcohol Treatment Requirement as well as 80 hours of unpaid work.
Platt, of Pindar Street, near Measborough Dike, Barnsley, was also made subject to an indefinite restraining order to protect the complainant and he was ordered to pay her £1,000 in compensation.