A killer who has admitted manslaughter but denied murdering a man claims the two of them had been involved in a ‘fight’ after he had tried to stop the deceased stealing from his car.

Steven Ling, aged 38, of Park Drain, at Westwoodside, in Doncaster, has pleaded not guilty to murdering 28-year-old Polish man Mateusz Chojnowski after he was found badly injured behind The Salutation Inn, on South Parade, near Doncaster city centre, according to an on-going Sheffield Crown Court trial.

Mr Ling stated to police during an interview that he had seen Mr Chojnowski in his parked Audi SQ7 car at the back of the pub in the early hours of July 2 stealing money before they became involved in a ‘fight’ and he added that he had not intended to cause Mr Chojnowski any serious harm.

After handing himself in, Mr Ling told police he “absolutely” denied the allegation of murder and he had been left “horrified” and prosecuting barrister Richard Thyne KC said Mr Ling has accepted he unlawfully assaulted the deceased and that his actions amounted to manslaughter.

Pictured is deceased Polish man Mateusz Chojnowski, who died aged 28, after he suffered severe injuries following an alleged 'fight' behind The Salutation Inn, on South Parade, near Doncaster city centre.

Mr Ling stated: “I do accept that in the early hours of July 2, 2022, I was involved in an altercation with a male who I found breaking into my car which was parked on the car park at the rear of The Salutation Pub.

"I wish to make it absolutely clear that I had no intention of causing serious harm to anyone. In fact, during the course of the altercation I remember being stabbed to my left forearm and also asking a member of the public, who was – I think - walking his dog, to help me detain the male who had entered my car.”

Mr Ling, who told police he is a family man who runs a business, had gone out that evening with two friends and they left the Salutation Inn after midnight and went to the Guest Steakhouse and Lounge until 2.30am before his friends caught a taxi home, according to Mr Thyne.

The defendant further told police: “I was drunk by the time I left my friends and the only reason I went back to the car was to get my house key. When I left home I had £2,000 with me. I split this, putting £1,000 in my wallet and I left the other £1,000 and my passport in a pocket in the car.

A Sheffield Crown Court trial has heard how a South Yorkshire reveller accused of murdering a man during a 'fight' after a night-out handed himself in at Doncaster Police Station, pictured, and stated that he had not intended to cause the deceased serious injury.

"As I approached my car I immediately knew something was wrong. I could see the interior light was on. When I got to the car there was a male who I would describe as in his twenties. When he spoke he had a foreign accent. I challenged him and we ended up fighting.”

Mr Ling also told police that after the incident he had panicked and left the area but when he learned a man had died he felt “devastated” and arranged to hand himself in at Doncaster Police Station.

In a further police interview about the incident, Mr Ling stated: “I went to look in my car to see if anything had been taken and noticed £1,000 in cash missing. I accept that I shouted at the male ‘where’s my money, where’s my f*****g money?’.

"The male said, ‘I show you, I show you’, at which point he tried to run away. I grabbed him and saw someone walk past. I asked them to come over as I didn’t want the male to run off with my money however the male carried on walking. There was a further altercation before I went back to the car to check again.”

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard during an on-going trial how a South Yorkshire reveller has pleaded not guilty to murdering a 28-year-old Polish man after they were allegedly involved in a 'fight' behind The Salutation Inn, on South Parade, near Doncaster city centre.

He added: “At no point did I intend to cause serious harm to the male and had no idea that he had sustained serious injury. If I had, I would have taken him to hospital myself or at least tried to get some help. When I left the car park he was sat on the grass. I didn’t believe he was seriously injured.”

Mr Ling also stated: “I am a hard working family man with a partner and four very young children. I am devastated beyond words at what has happened.”

Mr Thyne said it is likely Mr Chojnowski stole money after he was seen on CCTV counting something and he added there had been a previous incident in June when someone reported that Mr Chojnowski had been found sleeping in a parked car.

Mr Ling was captured on CCTV near The Salutation Inn and on another camera, according to Mr Thyne who claimed Mr Chojnowski ended up on the ground before the men moved to a substation wall and the defendant allegedly delivered punches, kicks and or stamps until they both moved out of camera shot.

Mr Thyne also claimed the defendant repeatedly walked around a grassed area and returned to Mr Chojnowski and repeatedly assaulted him again and just before 4am the defendant allegedly approached a figure on the ground one last time before driving away.

Two homeless people found Mr Chojnowski about 20 minutes later and one of them alerted the police, according to Mr Thyne, but Mr Chojnowski later died in hospital.

Mr Thyne said that a post mortem examination revealed Mr Chojnowski suffered bruises, facial fractures, a fractured skull, bleeding on the brain, rib fracturing, collapsed lungs and severe abdominal injuries. Mr Ling also suffered swollen hands with bruised knuckles and grazes to his elbows and knees and grazes to a forearm and shins, according to Mr Thyne.