Sheffield Crown Court: Sexual assault trial collapses over problems including juror falling asleep
Sexual assault case faces retrial after jury discharged after problems judge described as "astonishing"
A sexual assault trial at Sheffield Crown Court is reported to have collapsed after a juror fell asleep, and a second revealed he had not been able to hear crucial evidence.
The entire jury in the case at Sheffield Crown Court was discharged on Monday after a string of problems the trial judge described as "astonishing", reports the BBC. A third juror was also reported to have had to withdraw from proceedings during deliberations after falling ill with an infectious disease.
Judge Jeremy Richardson KC ordered that the defendant should face a retrial. The defendant is expected to face a retrial with a new jury next year.