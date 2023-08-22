News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Crown Court: Sexual assault trial collapses over problems including juror falling asleep

Sexual assault case faces retrial after jury discharged after problems judge described as "astonishing"

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 16:10 BST

A sexual assault trial at Sheffield Crown Court is reported to have collapsed after a juror fell asleep, and a second revealed he had not been able to hear crucial evidence.

The entire jury in the case at Sheffield Crown Court was discharged on Monday after a string of problems the trial judge described as "astonishing", reports the BBC. A third juror was also reported to have had to withdraw from proceedings during deliberations after falling ill with an infectious disease.

Judge Jeremy Richardson KC ordered that the defendant should face a retrial. The defendant is expected to face a retrial with a new jury next year.

