3. Tyson Wardle

Pictured is Tyson Wardle, aged 32, of Church Street, at Greasbrough, Rotherham, who has previous convictions including offences of violence, dishonesty and possessing offensive weapons, pleaded guilty to the robbery of a taxi-driver and to the robbery of a delivery driver. Wardle was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court in October, 2022, to an extended custodial term of 117 months. Wardle had been with another man and a teenage boy - who have also been locked up - when a taxi driver was robbed at knifepoint sparking a police pursuit as his cab was driven away at speed.

Photo: SYP