Police and judges have brought the following robbers to justice after disturbing offences which frightened their victims.
Sheffield Crown Court has seen numerous robbers locked up in recent months including some who armed themselves with terrifying weapons which shocked their unsuspecting victims.
In one case, one offender had been with another man and a teenage boy - who have also been locked up - when a taxi driver was robbed at knifepoint, sparking a police pursuit.
Elsewhere, another convicted robber was actually put back behind bars after he was found in possession of a sawn-off shotgun and ammunition.
In another case, an armed robber had a baseball bat when he targeted a woman selling her mobile phone and attacked her boyfriend.
Judges chose to jail these offenders in an effort to mete out punishment and to protect others.
Pictured are some of those who have been jailed for robbery after appearing in crown court in recent months.
Pictured is Bradley Potts, aged 34, of Arms Park Drive, Halfway, Sheffield, who pleaded guilty to a robbery at Halfway, Sheffield, after he struck a woman and grabbed her handbag and emptied it in the street on December 11, 2022. Potts was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on January 18, 2023, to 40 months of custody.
Pictured is Tyson Wardle, aged 32, of Church Street, at Greasbrough, Rotherham, who has previous convictions including offences of violence, dishonesty and possessing offensive weapons, pleaded guilty to the robbery of a taxi-driver and to the robbery of a delivery driver. Wardle was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court in October, 2022, to an extended custodial term of 117 months. Wardle had been with another man and a teenage boy - who have also been locked up - when a taxi driver was robbed at knifepoint sparking a police pursuit as his cab was driven away at speed.
Pictured is Johnathan Ashton, aged 34, of Cedar Close, Stocksbridge, Sheffield, who was originally sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to four years and nine months of custody after he admitted two robberies, handling stolen goods and possessing an imitation firearm in a public place. However, on July 26, 2022, the court found Ashton’s original sentence to be unduly lenient and it was increased to eight years and eight months of custody.
