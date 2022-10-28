Sheffield Crown Court heard on October 26 how Chad Hiles, aged 21,Tyson Wardle, aged 32, and a teenager – who was aged 15 at the time – summoned the taxi-driver before Hiles held a knife to the cabbie’s throat and then fled in his vehicle in Thurnscoe, Barnsley.

Judge Rachael Harrison said Hiles and Wardle acted together and she told Hiles: “You were clearly looking for a vulnerable person whose lawful life required them to be out at that time.” She added: "You were both wearing face coverings. You Hiles had a knife and held it to the victim’s throat and turned the car keys and then drove away in the stolen car.”

Judge Harrison said Hiles drove at excessive speeds on the wrong side of the road after he failed to stop for police who deployed a ‘tactical halt’ to stop the vehicle and officers found Hiles had a lock-knife and a ski-mask. She added Hiles had targeted the taxi-driver at night on a street when he was particularly vulnerable and the defendant had played a leading role because he had the knife.

Pictured is Tyson Wardle, aged 32, of Church Street, at Greasbrough, Rotherham, who pleaded guilty to the robbery of a taxi-driver and the robbery of the delivery driver and was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to an extended custodial term of 117 months.

Judge Harrison said: “As you had the knife you were playing a leading role. You then drove his vehicle away driving dangerously and without a licence and insurance.”

Hiles, of Chapel Lane, in Thurnscoe, Barnsley, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to robbery, dangerous driving, driving without insurance and a licence, and possessing a bladed article after the incident on February 20. He also admitted a theft from September 25, 2021, after he had targeted a vulnerable man in the street and taken his television.

Wardle, of Church Street, in Greasbrough, Rotherham, who has previous convictions including offences of violence, dishonesty and possessing offensive weapons, pleaded guilty to the robbery of the taxi driver. The teenager, of Barnsley, now aged 16 and who cannot be named for legal reasons, also pleaded guilty to the robbery of the taxi-driver.

Wardle and the teenager were also involved in the robbery of a delivery driver who was confronted and chased on February 21, according to the court. The teenager and Wardle, who was on custodial licence for a previous offence, both pleaded guilty to the robbery of the delivery driver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Crown Court has heard how three robbers have been caged after a taxi-driver had his cab taken at knifepoint. Featured is a stock police crime image.

Judge Harrison told Wardle: “This catalogue of offending – including being on licence when not engaging with supervision – shows a willingness to return to criminal behvaiour whenever the opportunity presents.”

She told the teenager: “You accept you were a willing person in the robberies and you wanted some money. You agreed there was some planning, arranging for victims to come to the address.” Judge Harrison added: “Your family tried to care for you but at the time of these offences you appeared to have been out of control.”

She sentenced Hiles to 62-and-a-half months of custody. Wardle was sentenced to 81 months of custody extended to 117 months and he must serve two-thirds of the original 81-month term before he can be released, and he will remain on licence until the end of the extended term. The teenager was sentenced to two years and three months of detention.