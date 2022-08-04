Sheffield Crown Court heard how Conan Lucas, aged 44, of no fixed abode, was seen in the grounds of Rotherham Minster, in All Saints Square, Rotherham, with a large knife.

Andrew Bailey, prosecuting, said: “Officers received a call about a person with a large knife in the grounds of Rotherham Minster, in All Saints Square, in Rotherham.

“The male defendant was behaving erratically and shouting and throwing things about.

Pictured is Rotherham Minster, in All Saints Square, Rotherham, where police detained a knifeman in the church grounds.

“He was seen to place the knife on the grass and he was detained by officers and they recovered the large, black-handled knife.”

One witness stated the defendant was behaving in a very “intimidating” way but he did not threaten anyone and he appeared to have mental health issues.

Lucas told police he had found the knife and he had been using it to clean gutters and pick up litter.

The defendant pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article in a public place after the incident on March 25.

Judge Rachael Harrison acknowledged with defending barrister Adam Keenaghan that Lucas needs mental health assistance and when he is taking medication he appreciates he needs help.

She sentenced Lucas on July 22 to a 12 month community order with a rehabilitation requirement after learning that he has no previous convictions for this type of offence and that he has already served time remanded in custody.