A pervert has been spared from time behind bars after he had engaged in awful, sexual phone messaging conversations with a 12-year-old girl.

Sheffield Crown Court heard on January 9 how Joel Senior, aged 21, of no fixed abode, had been in contact with a 12-year-old girl in Rotherham in June, July, and August, 2019, before her concerned mother reported the matter to police. Officers found the defendant had been inciting the youngster to engage in sexual activity.

Ian Goldsack, prosecuting, said the youngster’s mother was aware of two occasions when her daughter had been in sexual contact with someone and when it happened a third time in August, 2019, she contacted the police.

Mr Goldsack added that the messaging appeared to have been initiated by the defendant and he asked general questions before the conversations became sexual.

He said: “He asked personal questions about whether she had a brother, about SnapChat and whether she would do a video-call and he asked what she was wearing and asked for a picture.”

Senior went on to send the girl a picture of him, and he asked about taking photos. He discussed sex, oral sex and masturbating acts and asked the girl to show her genitals, according to Mr Goldsack.

The child’s mother stated that her daughter was so vulnerable and young she would not have realised she was being abused and exploited.

Senior, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to causing or inciting a child aged under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Defence barrister Glenn Parsons said Senior had been young at the time of the offending and even then he had been immature.

Mr Parsons added that Senior also suffers with dyslexia, autism, anxiety and depression and he has admitted that he was drinking and taking drugs at the time of the offending.

The court heard that Senior, who has been living between Rotherham and Leeds, has been told he cannot return to his most recent accommodation and he will have to present himself to a housing office.

Recorder Benjamin Nolan KC sentenced Senior to a 24-month community order with requirements to undertake rehabilitation courses.

